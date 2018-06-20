Santi Cazorla Advises Jack Wilshere on Who to Join After Midfielder Confirms Arsenal Departure

June 20, 2018

Santi Cazorla has reacted to the news of Jack Wilshere's departure from Arsenal by giving the Englishman some advice on who he should join next.

Wilshere, who joined the Arsenal academy in 2001 when he was nine, confirmed he would be leaving the club this summer via a message on social media. It's understood that talks had been held between Wilshere and new manager Unai Emery, and whilst Wilshere was willing to take less money to stay at the club, he was told his playing time would be greatly reduced next season.

The threat of reduced playing time was enough to convince Wilshere his career at Arsenal was over, and former Gunner Santi Cazorla took to social media to advise the Englishman on where he should take his talents to this summer.

Although it's unlikely that Wilshere would join Cazorla out in Spain with Villareal, it shows that the two of them built a strong friendship during their time together at Arsenal.

Arsenal fans appear to be split over Wilshere's departure, with some understanding that Unai Emery is trying to make his mark on the Arsenal squad, and others feeling that Wilshere had done enough to warrant more playing time.

Wilshere's message was one that was full of emotion, with references to his respect for former manager Arsene Wenger, and his love for Arsenal, a club he felt he had become part of the fabric of.

The midfielder appears to be in high demand this summer, with numerous clubs reportedly interested in him. His time at Arsenal may be coming to an end, but the Premier League hasn't seen the last of Jack Wilshere.

