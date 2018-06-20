Tottenham Defender Juan Foyth Keen to Fight for First Team Place Despite Strong Competition

By 90Min
June 20, 2018

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth is happy to stay in North London and fight for his first team place, despite limited opportunities last season.

The 20-year-old played 8 times in cup competitions for Spurs in 2017/18 but never made it off the bench in the Premier League, and there were suspicions that he might seek a loan move away to improve his game time.

Ajax have been considering taking Foyth on loan, but he told Argentine outlet El Dia that he wants to remain in Mauricio Pochettino's squad and fight for his place.

"I’m very happy and comfortable to be playing in England and, particularly, with Tottenham," said Foyth.

"I feel that I’m already adapted and that this year I will have more possibilities of being able to fight for a place in all the competitions that we have ahead of us, and to show all that I can contribute to the team on the pitch."

Foyth joined Tottenham from Estudiantes last summer for around £8m, but there are several defenders ahead of him in the pecking order and Pochettino clearly feels that his countryman is not yet ready for the pace of the Premier League.

Foyth's first team prospects could improve if Spurs sell Toby Alderweireld, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Foyth also stressed that he was working hard to improve his physique, in order to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League.

"The Premier League is very physical but, at the same time, very technical," he said. "I am going more often to the gym and with more demand.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"For my position, in addition, it’s important that I can have a good physique to not lose against the rival strikers in that aspect."

