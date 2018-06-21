Barcelona Set to Trigger Clement Lenglet's €35m Sevilla Release Clause Ahead of July Move

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is set to sign for Barcelona on July 1st, when the Catalan outfit will activate the Frenchman's buyout clause. Personal terms are already agreed between Las Blaugrana and the player, and it's now just a case of paying the fee.

The 23-year-old has been linked with Barca for a while. Initially, it seemed that Manchester United were the most invested in signing the centre half in order to fix Jose Mourinho's defensive woes, but Ernesto Valverde will be the man to gain his signature.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Catalan outfit are keen to invest in their back line due to the ongoing injury problems shown by Thomas Vermaelen, and the less than impressive showing from Yerry Mina.


According to Sport, Barca will trigger Lenglet's €35m release clause at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan on July 1, and the defender will immediately make the switch to Camp Nou.

Personal terms are already agreed upon with his new club, and following Antoine Griezmann's decision to turn down a move to the Spanish champions, Lenglet will become the club's first signing of the summer.

He's almost certain to not be their last either. The report goes on to state that Valverde also wants a new central midfielder and striker to strengthen his team ahead of the new La Liga season, and recent news has seen Barca linked with Miralem Pjanic.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Juventus will demand around €70m for the Bosnian, but his arrival at Las Blaugrana would likely push Philippe Coutinho into a more attacking position, with Pjanic becoming the man to replace Andres Iniesta.

