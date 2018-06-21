Brighton Announce Signing of Goalkeeper Jason Steele From Sunderland on 3-Year Deal

Brighton & Hove Albion have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jason Steel from Sunderland on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old stopper becomes the Seagulls' third signing of the summer, joining Romanian striker Florin Andone and Nigeria international defender Leon Balogun at the Amex.

"Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jason Steele from Sunderland," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The 27-year-old joins the Seagulls on a three-year deal until June 2021, and will add depth to Chris Hughton’s goalkeeping options."

Steele, who joined the Black Cats from Blackburn last summer, made 15 appearances for them during the season. And Brighton boss Chris Hughton claims to be pleased with the club's latest acquisition, who brings with him 'a wealth of experience.'

“We’re delighted to secure the services of Jason - a goalkeeper that brings a wealth of experience, having played almost 300 games at senior level," Hughton remarked.

“Mat Ryan performed exceptionally well for us in the Premier League last season and Jason’s arrival will, following Niki Maenpaa’s departure, restore the options we have in this position.

“Jason will work with Ben Roberts and our other goalkeepers, and I’m looking forward to welcoming him to the squad when we return for pre-season training.”