Chelsea Defender Focussing on Stamford Bridge Future After Playing Down Inter Transfer Talks

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has played down reports linking him with a potential transfer back to his native Italy with Inter.

The 26-year-old signed for the Blues last summer from Torino for €25m and went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions, becoming a valuable squad player in the process. Although he didn't become an automatic starter over Victor Moses, his performances were largely impressive and Chelsea fans soon warmed to the full-back.

However, reports have recently linked him strongly with a move to Inter, who are looking to rebuild their squad after making a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2012. Inter have already bolstered their squad with the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah this summer.

However, Zappacosta has rebuffed these rumours and he is instead claims that he is focussed purely on his future with Chelsea.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports (via CalcioMercato) Zappacosta outlined his current situation: "I just want to play a great season regardless of where I will play the goal always give the maximum.

"Inter? I do not know anything, they are just rumours. Of course it always pleases when a club is interested in you, but I am a Chelsea player and now I think only of the Chelsea."

Interestingly, a move to Inter will mean that Zappacosta will be playing a higher standard of European football next season after Chelsea only managed to qualify for the Europa League.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping that Zappacosta means what he says as he has proven to be a valuable member of their squad and the blues are unlikely to want to splash out on another right-back so soon after Zappacosta's arrival last summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)