Chelsea Defender Focussing on Stamford Bridge Future After Playing Down Inter Transfer Talks

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta has played down reports linking him with a potential transfer back to his native Italy with Inter.

The 26-year-old signed for the Blues last summer from Torino for €25m and went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions, becoming a valuable squad player in the process. Although he didn't become an automatic starter over Victor Moses, his performances were largely impressive and Chelsea fans soon warmed to the full-back.

However, reports have recently linked him strongly with a move to Inter, who are looking to rebuild their squad after making a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2012. Inter have already bolstered their squad with the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah this summer.

However, Zappacosta has rebuffed these rumours and he is instead claims that he is focussed purely on his future with Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via CalcioMercato) Zappacosta outlined his current situation: "I just want to play a great season regardless of where I will play the goal always give the maximum.

"Inter? I do not know anything, they are just rumours. Of course it always pleases when a club is interested in you, but I am a Chelsea player and now I think only of the Chelsea."

Interestingly, a move to Inter will mean that Zappacosta will be playing a higher standard of European football next season after Chelsea only managed to qualify for the Europa League.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be hoping that Zappacosta means what he says as he has proven to be a valuable member of their squad and the blues are unlikely to want to splash out on another right-back so soon after Zappacosta's arrival last summer.