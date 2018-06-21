Juventus Signs Emre Can on Free Transfer From Liverpool

The Germany international has signed a four-year deal with the Italian champions.

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

Juventus have officially confirmed the arrival of Emre Can. The German international completed his medical on Thursday afternoon after arriving into Turin in the morning, and has signed a four year deal with Il Bianconeri, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022.

It's been expected for a long time. Emre Can has been linked with the Old Lady since before Christmas last year, and he's now finally made the switch after months of reports.

Announced on their official Twitter account, and the press release on their official website suggests that the club will shell out €16m to the player of the next two years as part of his signing-on fee.

Can spent four successful seasons at Liverpool before allowing his contract to run to a close. After arriving from Bayer Leverkusen, the now 24-year-old went from strength to strength at Anfield, and even picked up the 2016/17 goal of the season award for an audacious bicycle kick.

We all knew this was coming from as soon as The Old Lady started tweeting on Thursday morning. Starting out with a simple tease photo of the 'arrivals' sign at Turin airport, it wasn't long before the club were showing off their man on his way to his medical.

Various photos and videos of Can signing things for fans were gradually released throughout the day before his official unveiling.

And now, Can prepares for his first season in Italy. Juventus head into next term's Serie A campaign as seven time consecutive champions, and will be looking to break their own record with an eighth Scudetto in as many years.

 

