Roma Star Radja Nainggolan Set to Complete Move to Inter After Clubs Agree Player Exchange Deal

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

According to reports, Inter have finalised a deal with Serie A rivals AS Roma for the signing of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan this summer.

Nainggolan has cemented himself as one of the most talented midfielders in Italian football and he has been a part of the Roma furniture since 2014. He enjoyed a decent 2017/18 season where he scored six goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions, but it wasn't enough to earn him a spot in the Belgian squad for the World Cup.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The 30-year-old is a highly sought after commodity and Inter have reportedly negotiated a deal which would bring Nainggolan to the San Siro this summer.

According to La Gazetto Della Sport, Inter and Roma have agreed a deal which would see Nainggolan sign for I Nerazzurri in exchange for €24m and two of Inter's current players - former Newcastle United defender Davide Santon and youngster Nicolo Zaniolo.

Overall the deal is set to be in the region of around €30-€35m which in today's market would be a steal.

Signing Nainggolan will be the next step for Inter in their quest to return to the top of Serie A next season and to enjoy a decent Champions League run in the process. 

They have already acquired three top signings with Lautaro Martinez of Racing, Stefan De Vrij of Lazio and Kwadwo Asamoah of Juventus; adding Nainggolan to the mix will demonstrate that they will mean business next season. There is every chance that Inter will be the front runners to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title.

