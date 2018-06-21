"Would be Phenomenal" - Newcastle Fans React as Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Tyneside Move

A host of Premier League clubs were put on red alert this week after Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere announced he would be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 26-year-old, who has played for Arsenal for ten years since graduating from the club's youth setup, was told by new Gunners boss Unai Emery that he would not play a major role in his squad next season, prompting the midfielder to seek pastures new.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Though Wilshere would be available on a free transfer, the player's wage demands could be a sticking point for certain clubs. The midfielder reportedly earns £110,000 per week in his current deal at Arsenal and would be unlikely to accept any significant cut to his salary.

With the England international now up for grabs, fans of Newcastle United have been debating the prospect of signing Wilshere, with responses so far proving to be a decidedly mixed bag. While some Magpies fans welcomed the prospect of signing a player of Wilshere's calibre, others expressed their reservations over signing a player with such a widely-reported history of injury problems.

Wilshere on a free? Go on then Newcastle👀 #NUFC — MatthewHunter (@_MatthewHunter1) June 19, 2018

We already have better players that actually spend time on the pitch, as opposed to keeping the physios company. — vic bates (@victorbates) June 20, 2018

Wilshere to Newcastle would make my summer, hope it’s true ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ #toonarmy — Ross Perkins (@7Rosco) June 20, 2018

Why? — Martin Hudson (@IndysFedora) June 20, 2018

Other Newcastle fans questioned whether or not a move for Wilshere was entirely realistic, given the lack of funds made available by club chairman Mike Ashley.

Would be phenomenal but we’d never break our wage structure for him — Michael Cantwell (@mickycantwell) June 20, 2018

I could actually see this happening. But only because 3 good games and Ashley could flog him for £30m in January — Lee Atkinson (@LeeTheMag) June 20, 2018

Fantastic signing but Ashley isn't going to break the wage structure to bring him in — Sam Hewitt (@milton6257) June 20, 2018

Wilshere made a total of 197 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 14 goals. The midfielder has also made 34 appearances for England but was not included for selection in Gareth Southgate's 23-man World Cup squad this summer, despite managing to make 38 appearances for Arsenal in a relatively injury-free campaign.