"Would be Phenomenal" - Newcastle Fans React as Arsenal Midfielder Linked With Tyneside Move

By 90Min
June 21, 2018

A host of Premier League clubs were put on red alert this week after Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere announced he would be leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The 26-year-old, who has played for Arsenal for ten years since graduating from the club's youth setup, was told by new Gunners boss Unai Emery that he would not play a major role in his squad next season, prompting the midfielder to seek pastures new.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Though Wilshere would be available on a free transfer, the player's wage demands could be a sticking point for certain clubs. The midfielder reportedly earns £110,000 per week in his current deal at Arsenal and would be unlikely to accept any significant cut to his salary.

With the England international now up for grabs, fans of Newcastle United have been debating the prospect of signing Wilshere, with responses so far proving to be a decidedly mixed bag. While some Magpies fans welcomed the prospect of signing a player of Wilshere's calibre, others expressed their reservations over signing a player with such a widely-reported history of injury problems.

Other Newcastle fans questioned whether or not a move for Wilshere was entirely realistic, given the lack of funds made available by club chairman Mike Ashley.

Wilshere made a total of 197 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 14 goals. The midfielder has also made 34 appearances for England but was not included for selection in Gareth Southgate's 23-man World Cup squad this summer, despite managing to make 38 appearances for Arsenal in a relatively injury-free campaign.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)