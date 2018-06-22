6 of the Coolest Handshakes Between Teammates

Gone are the days when footballers used to merely run around with their arm pointed in the air as a 'celebration' (I'm looking at you Alan Shearer). Nowadays, the modern player often pulls out a range of crazy ways to commemorate the grand occasion.

From mimicking celebrations from games such as Fortnite, to creating exuberant dance moves between teammates, the modern game has seen a number of various ways to celebrate. However, one that seems to have risen in frequency over the years is the handshake.

We have witnessed many a creative handshake between teammates over the years, but have you ever wondered which one was the best? Wonder no more; here are six of the coolest handshakes between teammates.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Marcelo

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The Real Madrid duo are extremely close friends within Los Blancos' ranks. The Portuguese forward and the Brazilian defender have even created their own handshake routine to celebrate goals - Ronaldo's goals more often than Marcelo's.

After scoring, the pair often slap hands before both jumping into CR7's famous 'Right Here, Right Now' celebration (you know, the one where he jumps, spins in the air and lands with his arms outstretched shouting 'Siiiiiiiiiiii').

Pretty cool if you ask me.

Dele Alli & Son Heung-Min

It seems like Son Heung-min has a handshake with almost every single player at Spurs. The South Korean has been seen performing unique routines with the likes of Eric Dier, Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Jan Vertonghen, Mousa Dembele and Kieran Trippier, as well as with Kyle Walker when he was at the club.

Spurs' number seven's routine with Alli, however, is perhaps the best. The duo perform a series of hand slaps, finger clicks and fist bumps before doing what looks like juggling without any balls, rounding it off with some sort of elbow pump.

It looks like it must've taken ages to learn, but they both seem to have nailed it.

Paul Pogba & Jesse Lingard

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Probably the most well known dancing duo on this list, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard have performed so many separate handshake and dance routines that they could probably have their own list.

Their favourite choice of handshake, by the looks of things, seems to be one where they slap hands, create a spinning motion with them, and then end with the infamous 'dab'.

Jerome Boateng & David Alaba

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Bayern Munich stars are very good friends on and off the pitch, and that should come as no surprise if you've witnessed one of their incredibly detailed celebratory handshake routines.

They can often be seen isolating themselves from the group celebrations, desperate to perform their rehearsed handshake. Their most iconic one, however, consists of a few low-fives (If you will), a few fist bumps, a step towards and then away from each other, and then some sort of rolling hand gesture.

Whatever it means, they sure put a lot of work into it.

Marco Reus & Robert Lewandowski

Lennart Preiss/GettyImages

Even after Robert Lewandowski joined the dark side and signed for Bayern Munich, him and Marco Reus still perform their handshake when the opportunity arises.

Before Der Klassiker - the derby between the Pole's former and current clubs - Reus and Lewandowski got the chance to reunite and perform the handshake in the Allianz Arena tunnel.





A few hand slaps and fist bumps here and there before they round it off by embracing; their secret handshake is fairly cool and shows how strong their friendship is.

Romelu Lukaku & Kevin De Bruyne

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

The Belgian duo only have a limited amount of time to perform their rehearsed handshake routine, given the fact that they don't play their club football together. However, the pair do take full advantage when on international duty, as seen above.

Lukaku and De Bruyne did in fact get a chance to show off their routine away from the international scene, however, albeit only in the Etihad tunnel. When the former was at Everton, the pair were spotted doing their signature handshake before the match kicked off - consisting of a few hand slaps before rounding it off with a raised point towards each other.

