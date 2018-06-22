Arsenal Fans React to Rumours Linking Popular Defender With Surprise Move to Spain

With the arrival of new manager Unai Emery last month, Arsenal's squad is set to look very different for the upcoming league campaign.

The Gunners have already been active in the transfer window, having brought in Bernd Leno and Stefan Lichtsteiner, but when there are arrivals there need to be departures.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger favourites Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere have already left the club, while fan favourite Nacho Monreal could also be shown the exit door as reports have emerged that Real Sociedad are interested in the Spanish international's services.

But Arsenal fans are far from pleased with the news that one of their standout performers from least season may be deemed surplus to requirements by the new boss, and have expressed their opinions of the news on Reddit.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

One user wrote: "If this happens I riot," in reply to the publication of Monreal's potential exit, while another believes that Arsenal should only allow the Spaniard to leave if the a top replacement is being targeted.

"Unlike the likes of Arteta, Koscielny, Mertesacker or Rosicky," they said, "Monreal still seems very fit and durable at 32. So there is not reason to let him go now unless we have a top left back on our radar."

Monreal chipped in with five goals in his 28 appearances for Arsenal last season, and the defender's surprising goal tally has provoked a somewhat more sarcastic reaction from some fans to the news.

One of the top comments on the suggestion that Monreal may be allowed to leave read: "No way. We need a backup striker."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Monreal is currently in competing in the World Cup in Russia with Spain, but has not featured in either of Spain's opening two fixtures. The left-back is one of eight players from Arsenal currently competing in the competition, and Arsenal fans will be keeping a keen eye of their stars' progress this summer.