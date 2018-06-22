Leicester City Striker Islam Slimani Could Be Set to Leave Club This Week

Leicester City's Algerian striker Islam Slimani, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle, is reportedly wanted by former club Sporting CP, who want a deal done this week for the player.

The 30-year-old forward is reportedly expected to leave the King Power Stadium this summer after failing to impress during his £30m move to England.





Portuguese media, quoted by the Leicester Mercury, have claimed that Sporting are looking to bring Slimani back to Portugal, where he found impressive form previously, though the club are not in a financial position to be able to offer a big fee for the player.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Sporting have been struggling with a number of serious off-the-field issues in the past few weeks, after a significant number of first-team players terminated their employment at the club.





The mass contract terminations came after disgruntled fans attacked the club's training ground after missing out on Champions League qualification. One of the players - Dutch striker Bas Dost - suffering physical injuries in the attack.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

As a result of losing the players, Sporting are set to lose over £200m in potential transfer deals - a big part of Sporting's business model - and there has been suggestions of financial difficulties for the club.





Outspoken club president Bruno de Carvalho has tried to ease nerves and reports suggest he wants to sign Slimani before Monday, when the club host a general meeting.

However, the club are said to be facing competition from China over the Algerian's signature, with the Chinese clubs likely able to offer significantly higher sums of money.

Slimani spent the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle, where injuries delayed his debut for the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 30-year-old managed to make four league appearances for the Magpies, and failed to score - ending the season in disgrace after picking up a three match ban for a violent conduct charge, after kicking West Brom's Craig Dawson in an off the ball incident.