Real Madrid Reportedly Offer Liverpool Swap Deal Worth £87m for Star Winger Sadio Mane

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer Liverpool £70m for Senegalese international Sadio Mane and will include goalkeeper Keylor Navas in any potential deal.





Real Madrid are well aware of Liverpool's desire to sign a new goalkeeper, and Keylor Navas could be an attractive proposition for the Reds who have failed to find a replacement for Loris Karius so far this summer.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The German shot-stopper's errors lead to two of Real Madrid's goals in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat in the Champions League final last season, and his place between the sticks at Anfield no longer looks tenable. Liverpool have been heavily linked with Allison Becker from AS Roma and Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, but the reported offer from Real Madrid could solve their goalkeeping issues.





News of the offer comes from Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, who are known for making bold transfer claims of which this is certainly one. The offer reported is worth a total of £87m which is around the figure that Liverpool are claimed to be demanding for Mane.

Mane netted 20 times and contributed nine assists in all competitions for Liverpool last season, but it is difficult to see where the Senegal international fits into the current Real Madrid team, should none of their current stars leave the Santiago Bernabéu.





Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vasquez, Isco and Marco Asensio are all capable of playing the same position as Mane, meaning Real Madrid look massively overstocked on the wing already.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Should there be any truth behind the Mane links surfacing out of Spain, it looks likely that one of the aforementioned names would have to make way for a new arrival. Any transfer activity at Real Madrid, however, is likely to be delayed by Zinedine Zidane's unexpected departure, with new manager Julen Lopetegui likely to have a different vision for the future of this Real Madrid team.