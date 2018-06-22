AS Roma have announced the signing of Dutch winger Justin Kluivert from Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax.

The son of the legendary Patrick Kluivert, the teenager joins the Italian outfit on a long-term deal, presumably four years, with the club paying an initial €17.25m with the promise of future performance related add-ons.

Ajax have also secured a 10% sell-on fee for any future transfer that earns the Serie A side more than €25m.

OFFICIAL: JUSTIN KLUIVERT IS NOW AN #ASROMA PLAYER ☝️🐺 pic.twitter.com/CMQhJUuSGI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 22, 2018

"AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Justin Kluivert on a long-term deal," Roma stated via their official website.

"Kluivert, 19, joins the club on a permanent transfer from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.Roma have paid an initial €17.25 million for Kluivert. The deal also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club, that are worth up to a maximum of €1.5m.

"In addition, in the event of the player’s future sale Ajax will be eligible to receive 10% of the difference on any transfer fee greater than €25m – up to a maximum possible payment of €4m."

“I’m feeling great,” Kluivert, who scored 10 goals for Ajax last season, declared. “I’m at an unbelievable club and I can’t wait to start.

“I think Roma is a great club for me - I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here."