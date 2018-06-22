AS Roma Signs Rising Star Justin Kluivert From Ajax

Justin Kluivert is the son of the legendary Patrick Kluivert and is one of the world's top young talents.

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

AS Roma have announced the signing of Dutch winger Justin Kluivert from Dutch Eredivisie side Ajax.

The son of the legendary Patrick Kluivert, the teenager joins the Italian outfit on a long-term deal, presumably four years, with the club paying an initial €17.25m with the promise of future performance related add-ons.

Ajax have also secured a 10% sell-on fee for any future transfer that earns the Serie A side more than €25m.

"AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Justin Kluivert on a long-term deal," Roma stated via their official website.

"Kluivert, 19, joins the club on a permanent transfer from Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam.Roma have paid an initial €17.25 million for Kluivert. The deal also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club, that are worth up to a maximum of €1.5m.

"In addition, in the event of the player’s future sale Ajax will be eligible to receive 10% of the difference on any transfer fee greater than €25m – up to a maximum possible payment of €4m."

“I’m feeling great,” Kluivert, who scored 10 goals for Ajax last season, declared. “I’m at an unbelievable club and I can’t wait to start.

“I think Roma is a great club for me - I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here."

