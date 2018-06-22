Spurs Make £22m Bid for Nice Forward as They Eye New Backup for Harry Kane

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

Tottenham have reportedly switched their focus from Manchester United's Anthony Martial as they look to bring in a new forward to compete with and back Harry Kane up next season.

The Londoners have attempted to land other competent forwards in the past, having brought in Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen ahead of previous campaigns. 

To date, they have failed on that front but were fortunate enough to see Son Heung-min fill in admirably during the England international's absence last season.

Martial was believed to have emerged as a target for Mauricio Pochettino this summer. But after hitting a stumbling block, they are now looking to recruit an attacker from Ligue 1.

According to Foot Mercato, Spurs have tabled a bid of £21.9m for OGC Nice striker Alassane Plea. The 25-year-old, who is able to operate both up front and on the wings, as well as in central midfield, registered 16 goals and five assists in 35 league appearances for his side last season.

Plea has been at Nice since 2014, joining from boyhood club Lyon following a loan spell at Auxerre. His exploits from last season ensured that a lot of big clubs took notice, and Daniel Levy could be looking to get the jump on any other suitors by handing in an early bid. 

He could, however, face huge competition in the form of Borussia Monchengladbach, who are said to have entered talks with the French side too.

The player, meanwhile, has spent the last two seasons playing second fiddle to Mario Balotelli and may have reservations when it comes to playing in the same side as Kane, who has developed into one of the most fearsome strikers in Europe.

