Turkish Club Officials Travel to England in Bid to Finalise Transfer for Stoke Midfielder

it's understood that Galatasaray officials will travel to England in their bid to sign 25-year old midfielder Gianelli Imbula from Stoke City. The Turkish club are reportedly leading the chase to secure the signature of the Frenchman.

It's understood that there is interest from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Torino in Imbula, who spent the season on loan at Toulouse.

Whilst Imbula spent the season in France, playing 30 games for Toulouse in which they narrowly avoided relegation, his parent club Stoke were relegated from the Premier League after a disappointing campaign.

It's reported (via Takvim) that officials of the Turkish club and Stoke will meet and try to come to an agreement over a deal for Imbula.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Galatasaray coach FatihTerim is reportedly interested in working with the midfielder and is keen to make him a part of his squad.





Takvim claim that despite the interest of other clubs, Imbula would prefer to make the move to Turkey with the prospect of playing Champions League football a major part of the appeal.





The Turkish champions are looking to strike a loan deal with the Potters, taking the midfielder to the Türk Telekom Arena for the 2018/19 season.

Celebrations of the championship about to go underway at @Galatasaray_TTA! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Boj6ohZu20 — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) May 20, 2018

Galatasaray are also rumoured to have interest in another Stoke midfielder, Badou Ndiaye. Stoke recently hired Gary Rowett as their new boss following relegation to the Championship.

New #SCFC boss Gary Rowett has revealed he can't wait for the start of pre-seasonhttps://t.co/Q17GcclSWa pic.twitter.com/hHfr5iFxzH — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) June 22, 2018

The former Burton Albion, Birmingham City and Derby County manager brings experience at Championship level as Stoke lool to return to the Premier League first time of asking.