Turkish Club Officials Travel to England in Bid to Finalise Transfer for Stoke Midfielder

By 90Min
June 22, 2018

it's understood that Galatasaray officials will travel to England in their bid to sign 25-year old midfielder Gianelli Imbula from Stoke City. The Turkish club are reportedly leading the chase to secure the signature of the Frenchman.

It's understood that there is interest from Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Torino in Imbula, who spent the season on loan at Toulouse. 

Whilst Imbula spent the season in France, playing 30 games for Toulouse in which they narrowly avoided relegation, his parent club Stoke were relegated from the Premier League after a disappointing campaign.  

It's reported (via Takvim) that officials of the Turkish club and Stoke will meet and try to come to an agreement over a deal for Imbula. 

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Galatasaray coach FatihTerim is reportedly interested in working with the midfielder and is keen to make him a part of his squad. 


Takvim claim that despite the interest of other clubs, Imbula would prefer to make the move to Turkey with the prospect of playing Champions League football a major part of the appeal. 


The Turkish champions are looking to strike a loan deal with the Potters, taking the midfielder to the Türk Telekom Arena for the 2018/19 season. 

Galatasaray are also rumoured to have interest in another Stoke midfielder, Badou Ndiaye. Stoke recently hired Gary Rowett as their new boss following relegation to the Championship. 

The former Burton Albion, Birmingham City and Derby County manager brings experience at Championship level as Stoke lool to return to the Premier League first time of asking.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)