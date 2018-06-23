Crystal Palace Fend Off Interest From Chelsea and Arsenal to Sign Nigerian Starlet

Crystal Palace have reportedly completed the signing of 14-year-old Nigerian starlet Jesse Nwabueze, after fending off interest from Premier League giants Chelsea and Arsenal.





According to allnigeriasoccer.com, the Nigerian youngster has signed a two year deal at Selhurst Park, following trial periods at both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

The Nigerian youngster is said to have impressed Chelsea scouts during an in-house match at their Cobham training centre; while Arsenal were keen to sign the youngster following a brilliant performance during a youth team game against Barnet.





Jesse Nwabueze however, was finally poached by Crystal Palace following a series of impressive performances in trial games.





The midfielder - previously plying his trade for SSE Airtricity League side Dundalk - has been likened to Nigerian great Jay Jay Okocha due to his incredible technical skill and ability to play both at the heart of the midfield and out wide.

Although we are unlikely to see Jesse Nwabueze in a Crystal Palace jersey in the Premier League in the near future, he is one to keep and eye out for in the future.



