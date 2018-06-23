Inter Look to William Carvalho After Being Priced Out of Move for Mousa Dembele

Inter are believed to be keen to sign contract rebel William Carvalho this summer. The club's initial target was Tottenham star Mousa Dembele, but now that the Portuguese alternative is a free agent, I Nerazzurri are looking to take advantage.

Carvalho's situation - like a few more of his Sporting CP teammates - is an unusual one. Having been attacked by fans at the club's training ground for failing to qualify for next season's Champions League, Carvalho, along with the likes of Gelson Martins, Bas Dost and Rui Patricio all filed a lawsuit to cancel their contracts.

They've each been successful, and the free for all begins. Patricio has already arrived at Wolves, Gelson is heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, and now Carvalho is in the spotlight.

According to Gazetta dello Sport (via Sempre Inter), Inter had initially been looking to secure Mousa Dembele. However, the Belgium international would prove too costly for the club, and at least one player will need to be sold before even contemplating signing the Spurs midfielder.

Instead, they will turn to Carvalho, who - as a free agent - will prove a lot cheaper than Dembele.

Inter have already been a very busy outfit this summer. Lautaro Martínez, Stefan de Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Radja Nainggolan have all already arrived into San Siro, but director Piero Ausilio wants more.

Preferably, Ausilio would bring in another couple of midfielders (potentially both Carvalho and Dembele), a right back and a left footed winger.

There's still plenty of time left in the transfer window, and Inter are already looking like they've hugely improved their squad.