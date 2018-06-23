Man Utd Reportedly Deny Jose Mourinho Pursuit of First Choice Left Back Target This Summer

Manchester United have reportedly denied Jose Mourinho the option of signing Juventus left back Alex Sandro this summer.

The United boss had identified the left side of defence as key area for improvement after predominantly deploying Ashley Young in the position whilst Luke Shaw was consistently overlooked.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

And Juve's Sandro was touted as Mourinho's first choice target after impressing in the Italian giants' title winning campaign, where he also made an impact in the forward third after notching four goals and four assists.

However, whilst earlier reports suggested Mourinho had ultimately decided to stick with Young and Shaw for next season, the Manchester Evening News have claimed that 'it will not be Mourinho's choice' if they end the summer without signing Sandro.

It alludes to the club's hierarchy being unwilling to back Mourinho in the race for the 27-year-old, with other positions the overriding priority at this stage in the window.

However, the decision may have already been taken out of United's hands all together as Italian outlet Tuttosport have claimed Juventus view the Brazilian as part of their plans next season - although Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in testing the Serie A sides' resolve.

The report claims the Parisians met with Giuseppe Marotta, Juve's chief executive, earlier this week to discuss a possible deal for Sandro.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

As securing a centre back remains a top priority this summer, it appears the frustration over the left back position will remain at Old Trafford for a little while yet, although new signing Diogo Dalot could be switched from right to left at times.