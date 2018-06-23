Man Utd Reportedly Deny Jose Mourinho Pursuit of First Choice Left Back Target This Summer

By 90Min
June 23, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly denied Jose Mourinho the option of signing Juventus left back Alex Sandro this summer. 

The United boss had identified the left side of defence as key area for improvement after predominantly deploying Ashley Young in the position whilst Luke Shaw was consistently overlooked.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

And Juve's Sandro was touted as Mourinho's first choice target after impressing in the Italian giants' title winning campaign, where he also made an impact in the forward third after notching four goals and four assists. 

However, whilst earlier reports suggested Mourinho had ultimately decided to stick with Young and Shaw for next season, the Manchester Evening News have claimed that 'it will not be Mourinho's choice' if they end the summer without signing Sandro.

It alludes to the club's hierarchy being unwilling to back Mourinho in the race for the 27-year-old, with other positions the overriding priority at this stage in the window. 

However, the decision may have already been taken out of United's hands all together as Italian outlet Tuttosport have claimed Juventus view the Brazilian as part of their plans next season - although Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in testing the Serie A sides' resolve.

 

The report claims the Parisians met with Giuseppe Marotta, Juve's chief executive, earlier this week to discuss a possible deal for Sandro. 

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

As securing a centre back remains a top priority this summer, it appears the frustration over the left back position will remain at Old Trafford for a little while yet, although new signing Diogo Dalot could be switched from right to left at times. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)