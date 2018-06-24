Borussia Dortmund to Sign Mainz Defender Abdou Diallo in €25m Deal as Sokratis Nears Exit

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are edging closer to the €25m signing of Mainz 05 defender Abdou Diallo, their fifth signing of the summer, according to reports in Germany.

The 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of interest from clubs across Europe this summer following a breakout season in the Bundesliga, as well as fellow defenders Çağlar Söyüncü (Freiburg) and Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart).

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

But Diallo looks set to stay in Germany next season after Mainz agreed to sell the defender to Borussia Dortmund for a club record fee - previously set at €17.5m when they sold Jhon Córdoba to FC Köln last year.

A report from Bild outlines that the defender will sign a five-year contract with Dortmund, which will be officially announced at some point over the next week. Diallo has already stopped training with Mainz, with his last session taking place on Saturday.

Mainz director Rouven Schröder confirmed on Sunday that they have held "very good" talks with Dortmund, adding that a "speedy agreement" is expected to be reached this week.

Diallo's arrival at the club will pave the way for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to secure his long-awaited departure, with the Greece international tipped to join former teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal.

Borussia Dortmund have already been busy during the transfer window. Thier first task of the summer was to replace manager Peter Stöger, opting to appoint OGC Nice boss Lucien Favre ahead of the new season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The German outfit have also brought four new players to the club. Goalkeepers Marwin Hitz and Eric Oelschlägel have joined on free transfers this summer, while Dortmund also signed Marius Wolf (€5m) and Thomas Delaney (€20m) from two of their Bundesliga rivals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)