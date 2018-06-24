Gary Lineker's Tweet Goes Viral After Reacting to Germany's Dramatic Late Win Over Sweden

By 90Min
June 24, 2018

Germany set the football community into meltdown on Saturday night following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Sweden.

With the game all square in the 95th minute of play, 10-man Germany finally found their winning goal when Toni Kroos planted a stunning free kick in the top corner with virtually the last kick of the game.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Amid the heated discussion of Germany's incredible late show, pundit and former England striker Gary Lineker shared his thoughts on the matter with a tweet that caused an instant reaction across social media.

Lineker's tweet put into words the cruelty and randomness of football that makes the World Cup so magical. Germany have underperformed so far at the World Cup, slipping to a shock defeat against Mexico in their opening match and struggling to break down a resolute Swedish defence on Saturday night.

Yet even though Joachim Low's side arguably did not deserve the victory against Sweden, it would seem that fate was on their side as Real Madrid midfielder Kroos produced a moment of magic to win the game for his country right at the death.

While Lineker highlighted Germany's luck in their victory, those associated with the national side expressed their joy at their team's late show.

Germany will face South Korea in their final group match on Wednesday and will be keen to win in order to remain in with a chance of topping Group F. Mexico currently lead the pack having won their opening two matches, while Costa Rica have already been eliminated. South Korea are on the verge of also being knocked out but could keep their hopes alive with a win over Germany.

