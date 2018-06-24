Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz Racially Abused on Social Media After Germany Defeat

Durmaz was targeted on social media after Sweden's 2-1 loss to Germany in the World Cup on Saturday.

By Jenna West
June 24, 2018

Sweden midfielder Jimmy Durmaz was subjected to racial abuse on social media after his side's 2-1 loss to Germany on Saturday, according to The Guardian.

Durmaz, 29, was targeted on his Instagram account after giving away the stoppage-time free kick that lead to Toni Kroos's stunning last-second winner.

On Sunday, the Sweden squad addressed the media at training. Coach Janne Andersson told the media that they wanted to discuss the "completely unacceptable" situation that developed after the match.

The whole squad was lined up behind Durmaz as he read a statement.

"I would just like to say a few things regarding what happened after the game yesterday. I am a footballer at the highest level so I have to accept that I am criticized for what I do on the pitch. That's part of the job and I am always willing to accept that. But there are limits and that limit was passed yesterday. When someone threatens me, when they call me darkie, bloody Arab, terrorist, Taliban … then that limit has been passed. And what is even worse, when they go after my family and my children and threaten them … who the hell does that kind of thing?”

Durmaz went on to add that he was "proud to represent the Swedish national team" and would never let racist comments "destroy his pride."

After he finished reading his statement, the entire squad yelled "F*** racism!" in Swedish.

 

Durmaz was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who emigrated there from Turkey.

The Swedish Football Association's general secretary Hakan Sjostrand said that the Swedish FA reported the abuse to the police on Durmaz's behalf.

"We do not tolerate a player being subjected to threats or abuse," Sjostrand said in a statement. "It’s uncomfortable and very upsetting to see the treatment that Jimmy Durmaz has had to put up with. Completely unacceptable.”

