Real Madrid Set to Dig Heels in Over Mateo Kovačić Exit as Club Look to Hold Onto 'Modrić Successor'

Real Madrid are believed to be unwilling to sell wantaway midfielder Mateo Kovačić this summer, despite the Croatian international making it clear that he's eager to leave the Bernabéu in the pursuit of first team football.

According to Marca, the 24-year-old has a contract with the Champions League winners until 2021, and has a massive €300m release clause. Despite struggling for game time last season, the tenacious midfielder is believed to be highly prized by the Los Blancos hierarchy, who view him as the natural successor to his international teammate, 32-year-old Luka Modrić.

Real Madrid are also believed to be closely monitoring Tottenham Hotspur ace Christian Eriksen, but would rather use their existing talents rather than squander their transfer budget. It could however be a summer of major squad upheaval at the club, as new boss Julen Lopetegui looks to bring in new players to freshen up the squad.





While Los Blancos stormed to a third Champions League title on the trot under former manager Zinedine Zidane, the club massively underperformed in the league, with the likes of Welsh wonder Gareth Bale in particular being called out for criticism by the fans - who constantly booed and jeered the former Spurs man during the club's struggles.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

In other news, Los Blancos are rumoured to be in the race to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kanté, with Paris Saint-Germain also desperate to sign the French international. Despite being arguably the club's most important player, the Blues are believed to be willing to sell the tireless player this summer, with a barrage of offers set to fly in after the World Cup.