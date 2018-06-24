Sweden's Janne Andersson Left Fuming With Germany For 'Rubbing it in Our Faces' Following 2-1 Defeat

Sweden manager Janne Andersson was left fuming after his side were defeated 2-1 by reigning champions Germany, meaning that they will now have to make sure they win their last match against Mexico and hope that Germany slip up against South Korea in order to qualify for the round of 16.

Ola Toivinen's first half effort was cancelled out by Marco Reus before Toni Kroos snatched all three points for Germany with a sensational effort in the fifth minute of injury time.

Andersson was understandably disappointed about the result but following the match he spoke about how annoyed he was with the way Germany reacted to the final result, as per Eurosport.

"Some of the German leaders of the team celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing into our faces by making gestures and that really got me annoyed and angry,

"There were many people on our bench that were annoyed. We fought it out for 95 minutes and when the final whistle goes you shake hands and leave. So I was very angry,

"All I am saying is people behaved in ways you don’t, you cheer when you win, you leave the opponents to feel sad, you don’t react in the way they did."

As disappointed as he was, Andersson made sure to remain as positive as possible about Sweden's chances of reaching the knockout stages going into their final match against Mexico.

"We still have an excellent opportunity to qualify and we will do everything to achieve that,

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

"Emotionally right now we are so disappointed. We are going to clean up, catch up and we have every chance of qualifying on Wednesday for the knockout stage,

"But the whole group is still alive so we have to lick our wounds and come back for the next one," he added.