Everton Star Wayne Rooney Set to Complete Move to MLS Side DC United Later This Week

Wayne Rooney's move to MLS club DC United is reportedly nearing completion, with his debut expected to be as early as the 14th July.

The Everton forward has been rumoured to be leaving the Merseyside club for some time, with many feeling that the MLS would be the ideal league for him.

According to BBC reporter Simon Stone, this transfer is almost complete, with the former England international expected to be in the USA to meet club officials later this week.

Wayne Rooney on the verge of completing his move to @dcunited. Expected in States to meet club later this week. If no unexpected hitch will make debut on 14 July at opening of Audi Field. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) June 25, 2018

Rooney has recently had an impressive season at his boyhood club Everton, managing to score ten goals in 31 games from a midfield position, but he lost his form towards the end of the season and found himself on the bench rather than the starting lineup.

With the arrival of new boss Marco Silva, it's been suggested that a future for Rooney at Everton may be out of the question, as the Portuguese man looks to sell a number of players to reduce the clubs large wage bill.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The Toffees have already sold defender Ramiro Funes Mori to Villarreal in a bid to rebuild their team for next season.

The club will be hoping to avoid the difficulties they faced last season, in which they found themselves near the relegation zone for much of the first few months.

If Rooney does leave, he will leave with one of the most impressive records in the history of the league, scoring 208 goals in 491 games, having won five Premier League titles with Manchester United.