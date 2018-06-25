Jose Pekerman Delighted With His Team's Performance as Colombia Crush Poor Poland in Group H

Colombia manager Jose Pekerman dedicated his side's 3-0 win over Poland in Group H to midfielder Carlos Sanchez, who has received death threats in the wake of his red card in their opening group game.

Goals from Yerry Mina, Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado saw the Colombian's ease past a poor Poland side, boosting their chances of qualifying from Group H in the process.

Speaking in his press conference, Pekerman stated (via alairelibre): "I'd like to dedicate this victory to Carlos Sanchez who has gone through a very tough time over the last few days. That's a position the squad shares too."

Colombia manager Jose Pekerman kicks off his match press conference with some words on Carlos Sanchez.



"I'd like to dedicate this victory to @carlossanchez6 who has gone through a very tough time over the last few days. That's a position the squad shares too." pic.twitter.com/WvKJPzVI4j — Carl Worswick (@cworswick) June 24, 2018

"We want the players, as they do, to always depend on their performance, the obstacles they may have in a game, which is why Colombia has grown a lot, because these players have self-criticism, they are ambitious, they are capable of overcoming bad moments.





"I see that it is very difficult for them to fall into that role, because they have never done it, we are mentally well, but we have to improve because we are ambitious, we came with that intention."

Former Manchester United striker Falcao managed to notch his first World Cup goal, with Pekerman expressing how happy he was with the 32-year-old's performance.





"It is one of the greatest joys that the game has given us, Falcao is an emblem of the national team, we are always hoping that he can make goals, be like in this Sunday's game, we want to help him as a team so that he can show his full potential, what he has converted is very important for what is to come."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Colombia face Senegal in their last group game in the Samara Arena, where Colombia will be hoping to progress to the round of 16 with victory once more.