Olivier Giroud Has Declared Jack Wilshere's Departure a 'Big Loss' for Arsenal

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has proclaimed the departure of Jack Wilshere from Arsenal as a "big loss" for the club, after the Englishman announced his 17 year affiliation with the Gunners would be ending at the culmination of his contract this month.

The 26-year-old was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, and was similarly sniffed at by Arsenal's new boss Unai Emery, who told the midfielder his minutes would be limited next term should he choose to stay.

In spite of this, former Gunner Olivier Giroud has revealed he thinks the North London club are making a grave mistake in dismissing Wilshere's talents. As reported by the Mirror, Giroud admitted: "It’s big news and I’m very sad to hear it, because he’s a good friend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Jack is a good lad, a very good player, very talented and it is a shame he has had so many injuries.

"But he came back well last season and it was good to see him on the pitch, enjoying his game and being strong."

Wilshere made 35 first team appearances for Arsenal last season, collecting two goals and seven assists and showed signs of a return to the form that made him such a hot prospect when he broke through at the club.

"It’s a big loss and I hope he will bounce back as soon as possible at a good club.

"I wish him the very best because I appreciate him. I hope for him and his family he will bounce back."

The 31 year old Frenchman also seemed to imply that Unai Emery could live to regret his decision to cast the midfielder aside, saying: "The new manager makes the decision and he has the responsibility for the team and the player."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)