Olivier Giroud Has Declared Jack Wilshere's Departure a 'Big Loss' for Arsenal

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has proclaimed the departure of Jack Wilshere from Arsenal as a "big loss" for the club, after the Englishman announced his 17 year affiliation with the Gunners would be ending at the culmination of his contract this month.

The 26-year-old was overlooked by Gareth Southgate for England's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, and was similarly sniffed at by Arsenal's new boss Unai Emery, who told the midfielder his minutes would be limited next term should he choose to stay.



In spite of this, former Gunner Olivier Giroud has revealed he thinks the North London club are making a grave mistake in dismissing Wilshere's talents. As reported by the Mirror, Giroud admitted: "It’s big news and I’m very sad to hear it, because he’s a good friend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Jack is a good lad, a very good player, very talented and it is a shame he has had so many injuries.

"But he came back well last season and it was good to see him on the pitch, enjoying his game and being strong."

Wilshere made 35 first team appearances for Arsenal last season, collecting two goals and seven assists and showed signs of a return to the form that made him such a hot prospect when he broke through at the club.



"It’s a big loss and I hope he will bounce back as soon as possible at a good club.

"I wish him the very best because I appreciate him. I hope for him and his family he will bounce back."

The 31 year old Frenchman also seemed to imply that Unai Emery could live to regret his decision to cast the midfielder aside, saying: "The new manager makes the decision and he has the responsibility for the team and the player."