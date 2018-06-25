'Scary Under Jurgen Klopp': Liverpool Fans Rave Over Sadio Mane's Senegal Teammate

Liverpool fans on Twitter have called for the club to sign Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr after his impressive World Cup display against Japan.

The 20-year-old is an international teammate of Sadio Mané, who Liverpool fans were watching when youngster Sarr caught their eye.

Ismaïla Sarr is a superb talent. Can see him thriving in England one day... — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) June 24, 2018

Having scored five goals and assisting a further three for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season, Sarr's direct style of attacking play caught the eye as Senegal battled to a 2-2 draw against Japan in the group stage.

Sarr is a player with great potential, with one fan claiming that it could be 'scary' to see what Sarr could be capable of if he were to be coached by Reds boss Jürgen Klopp.

Also I'd live us to pick up Ismaila Sarr and then loan him back to France for a season. He's ideal as a future rotation winger. #LFC — Futbol: O Jogo Bonito (@Colonel_Bobi) June 24, 2018

Would love to have Sarr at Anfield he would cause havoc in the PL. You could see Klopp improving on his raw ability. What he could become it’s a scary thought #LFC — Dipesh Shah (@mrdipeshashah) June 24, 2018

I wouldn't mind Mane bringing along Ismaila Sarr to #lfc. #Russsia2018. He is been terrific taken on players — Alhassan Abdulai (@abdulaitooka) June 24, 2018

Klopp should really have a look at Ismaila Sarr. Tall and powerful with great technical ability and an eye for goal. Would settle in nicely with Sadio as a mentor, bags of talent. T — ɢᴛ (@totaalvoetbalGT) June 24, 2018

Ismailla sarr to Liverpool plz — Adam CHOUDHURY 🇬🇧🇧🇩🇧🇷🇸🇳 (@AD4MCHY) June 24, 2018

If Sarr were to join Liverpool, it is likely that he would only be a back-up option, due to the form of Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and co. The youngster would find it difficult to get into the side, but he could be a valuable prospect for Liverpool - maybe with a loan back to France to aid his development.

Liverpool have already signed midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer to boost their midfield options.