'Scary Under Jurgen Klopp': Liverpool Fans Rave Over Sadio Mane's Senegal Teammate

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Liverpool fans on Twitter have called for the club to sign Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr after his impressive World Cup display against Japan.

The 20-year-old is an international teammate of Sadio Mané, who Liverpool fans were watching when youngster Sarr caught their eye.

Having scored five goals and assisting a further three for Rennes in Ligue 1 last season, Sarr's direct style of attacking play caught the eye as Senegal battled to a 2-2 draw against Japan in the group stage.

Sarr is a player with great potential, with one fan claiming that it could be 'scary' to see what Sarr could be capable of if he were to be coached by Reds boss Jürgen Klopp.

If Sarr were to join Liverpool, it is likely that he would only be a back-up option, due to the form of Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah and co. The youngster would find it difficult to get into the side, but he could be a valuable prospect for Liverpool - maybe with a loan back to France to aid his development.

Liverpool have already signed midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer to boost their midfield options.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)