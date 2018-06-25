Spain, Portugal, VAR, Morocco, Iran, Limbs Everywhere, Football Is Broken, Twitter Reacts

By 90Min
June 25, 2018

Right, so just...hang tight here. It was the end of Group B, and limbs. went. everywhere. 

Spain started absolutely shook by Morocco, Gerard Pique somehow managed not to get sent off, then Isco levelled things up for Fernando Hierro's men. 

While the Spain game made it to 1-1 before 20 minutes had passed, Ricardo Quaresma scored...well, he scored The Quaresma Goal. You know, that one, with the outside of the boot and that. Sorry Iran. 

Oh, and then Portugal had a penalty. And Cristiano Ronaldo fluffed it. And then Iran had a penalty in injury time and absolutely bloody rocketed it top bins, didn't they? Because this is the World Cup of absolute banter and it will not stop until it has claimed our souls

And while that Iran penalty was being given after a VAR review, Spain were being handed a 91st minute equaliser against Morocco by a VAR review of their own - Iago 'Barry' Aspas having a goal ruled out for offside on the pitch before the referee overturned his official's wrong decision. VARMA. 

In amongst all of that, there was a VAR review (yep, another one) for a potential sending off of Cristiano Ronaldo, which the ref massively bottled and gave a yellow card for a 'red or nothing' offence. 

And after all that, both games ended as draws with injury time levellers to put Spain and Portugal through. 

And Mark Lawrenson was there. 

