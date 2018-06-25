Spain, Portugal, VAR, Morocco, Iran, Limbs Everywhere, Football Is Broken, Twitter Reacts

Right, so just...hang tight here. It was the end of Group B, and limbs. went. everywhere.

Spain started absolutely shook by Morocco, Gerard Pique somehow managed not to get sent off, then Isco levelled things up for Fernando Hierro's men.

Reckless from Gerard Piqué... no card. 😳 pic.twitter.com/fnoWWD1bBp — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 25, 2018

Isco ming home — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) June 25, 2018

While the Spain game made it to 1-1 before 20 minutes had passed, Ricardo Quaresma scored...well, he scored The Quaresma Goal. You know, that one, with the outside of the boot and that. Sorry Iran.

That's the most Quaresma goal I've ever seen #por — Brynmor Pattison (@Brynmorbeer) June 25, 2018

I still can’t believe we’ve seen Quaresma score a trivela at the World Cup in the year of our lord 2018. — Matthew Stanger (@MatthewStanger) June 25, 2018

Oh, and then Portugal had a penalty. And Cristiano Ronaldo fluffed it. And then Iran had a penalty in injury time and absolutely bloody rocketed it top bins, didn't they? Because this is the World Cup of absolute banter and it will not stop until it has claimed our souls.

Actually already 20 pens in this #worldcup vs previous tournament record of 18. Thanks @oilysailor (Facts correct as of tweet composition start, may have changed in last 40 seconds). — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 25, 2018

Just one normal day of FIFA. That’s all I ask. Will never happen — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) June 25, 2018

Referees 50 years from now when they are reminiscing about this #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mspVLxRXaW — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 21, 2018

And while that Iran penalty was being given after a VAR review, Spain were being handed a 91st minute equaliser against Morocco by a VAR review of their own - Iago 'Barry' Aspas having a goal ruled out for offside on the pitch before the referee overturned his official's wrong decision. VARMA.

DOUBLE TANDEM VAR DRAMA — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) June 25, 2018

In amongst all of that, there was a VAR review (yep, another one) for a potential sending off of Cristiano Ronaldo, which the ref massively bottled and gave a yellow card for a 'red or nothing' offence.

Ronaldo got a yellow card for punching a dude. Teflon. — Zito (@_Zeets) June 25, 2018

So if Ronaldo didn’t touch him why yellow?! It’s either an elbow (red) or nothing.....not sure how the yellow plays a part. 🤷🏼‍♂️ #WorldCup — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 25, 2018

Your 2018 Golden Boot Winner: pic.twitter.com/3wQEi0Nh77 — Sean Yoo (@RealSeanYoo) June 25, 2018

Group B has delivered on more or less every imaginable level. First matchday, amazing. Last matchday, amazing. Best looking team. Drama till the end. Fights. VAR banter. Hook it to my veins — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) June 25, 2018

"VAR WILL ROB US OF ALL POST-MATCH DEBATE"

"actually it seems to sti..."

"NO NOT LIKE THAT" — 🦁🦁🦁 '98 (@Bloatyheader) June 25, 2018

And after all that, both games ended as draws with injury time levellers to put Spain and Portugal through.

And Mark Lawrenson was there.