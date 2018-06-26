Carlos Queiroz Fumes After He Claims His Iran Side Were Denied Victory Against Portugal By VAR

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz launched into a spectacular 10 minute rant in his post-match press conference after VAR controversially stole the headlines in his side's 1-1 draw with Portugal in the World Cup on Monday.

Portugal thought they had wrapped up the victory thanks to a wonder strike from Ricardo Quaresma towards the start of the second half, however they were denied in stoppage time as Iran were awarded a penalty - all thanks to VAR.

However, the Iran manager was not happy - insisting that Portugal should have been down to ten men after Cristiano Ronaldo 'elbowed' one of his players.

According to Sky Sports, Queiroz launched a 10 minute rant in his press conference, telling reporters: "The reality is you stop the game for VAR and there is an elbow. An elbow is a red card in the rules. The rules don't say if it is Messi or Ronaldo it's a little bit.

"Going back to the story about my daughter yesterday, I need to know if I am a grandfather or not. I don't want to know if my daughter is 'a little bit' pregnant or there is evidence.

"It is a red card. The question, for me, is not about the referees. It is about the attitude and the bravery and the character.

"The decisions must be clear for everybody, for the people. In my opinion, Mr Infantino and FIFA, VAR is not going well. That is the reality."

He added: "The truth must be respected and we need to know who is refereeing the games. I am not in a good mood, as you can see.

"If you implement VAR then to make mistakes is not human. To make mistakes is when a man alone on the pitch could not see something. We accept that.

"But when you have high-technology, training, thousands of dollars spent on one system and five guys sitting upstairs and they don't see an elbow.

"It's a yellow card? Give me a break."

Queiroz continued to vent his anger, insisting that his team 'deserved to win' the tie, due to his side's discipline and attitude throughout the match. He insisted that his team 'controlled the game'.

"We brought prestige to the World Cup," he said.

"It was a very competitive World Cup game, minute-by-minute, duel-by-duel, playing against one of the best teams in the world.

"But I think Iran, without any doubt in my opinion, with the discipline, with the attitude, with the way we controlled the game, if there was some justice in football - which doesn't exist - only one winner would have come out in this game. And that winner should be Iran.

"They controlled the game and they passed - that's normal - but in terms of managing the game, in terms of competitive attitude, attacking decisions and mentality I think we deserved to win the game."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)