Manchester United Set to Offer New Contract to Mourinho Reject as Alex Sandro Deal Flounders

Manchester United are considering offering a surprise contract renewal to out of favour left-back Luke Shaw, having baulked at Juventus' €60m asking price for Alex Sandro.

Jose Mourinho's side have been looking for a new left-back since the Portuguese manager took the reins at Old Trafford, and have tried out Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind out of position in the spot - as well as Shaw and Matteo Darmian.

I like Luke Shaw. He's talented and I'd still expect him to go and have a great career.



However, if Wayne Rooney, club record goalscorer, was called out for being out of shape off season, then a kid who can't get in the team for his attitude should know to take more care. pic.twitter.com/fMx27rCl6S — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 26, 2018

Sandro was expected to be the quick fix for the Premier League title challengers this summer, but the Manchester Evening News report that United are unwilling to pay Juventus' asking price, leaving Mourinho looking around for alternative options - which appear to include Shaw.

The former Southampton man's contract expires next summer and, despite Mourinho's consistent and excruciatingly public criticism of the 22-year-old, he looks set to be offered a new deal to tie him to the club as a long-term option on the left flank.

Young and Blind also have a year each remaining on their respective contracts and, being significantly older than Shaw, may well leave next summer - with Matteo Darmian likely to be heading out the door to return to his homeland in the coming weeks.

Mourinho's criticism of Shaw ramped up last year after a good performance against Everton, griping: "He was in front of me and I was making every decision for him. We need his fantastic physical and technical qualities but he cannot play with my brain.

"He must accelerate the process. Twenty-one is old enough to have a better understanding. He has a future here but Manchester United cannot wait."

After a game against Brighton this year, Mourinho said: “Luke, in the first half, every time they came in his corridor, the cross came in and a dangerous situation was coming. I was not happy with his performance. Every player can play bad but when you see, ‘Please Mr, take me from the pitch’. That is what I thought.”