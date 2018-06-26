Southampton Reportedly Closing in on Completing a Deal to Sign Celtic's Stuart Armstrong

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Southampton are reportedly set to complete the signing of Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong in the next 24 hours.

Armstrong has been with Celtic since 2015 after making the move from SPL rivals Dundee United. The 26-year-old has gone on to make 144 appearances in all competitions for the Bhoys and has been a vital part of a side who have dominated the domestic scene in Scotland in recent years.

Southampton are coming off of the back of a bitterly disappointing season where they only narrowly managed to avoid relegation. Revamping their current squad will be crucial if they are to improve next season and after missing out on signing James Maddison, they have now turned their attentions to Armstrong.

According to Sky Sports, Armstrong has already completed his medical with the Saints and a £7m fee has been agreed between the two sides.

It is understood that personal terms have now been agreed between player and club and that Armstrong is set to sign a four year deal that will keep him with Southampton until 2022.

The signing may have implications for a number of other players who are currently at the club. Southampton are currently pretty strong with regards to their options in central midfield with Oriol Romeu, Mario Lemina and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all currently fighting for places in the starting lineup, as well as youngster Harrison Reed and loanee Jordy Classie.

TF-Images/GettyImages

There won't be space for so many midfielders, which indicates that there will be a potential clear-out before Southampton's Premier League season kicks off against Burnley on August 11th.

