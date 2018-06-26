Spurs Chairman Looks to End Dele Alli Transfer Speculation With New and Improved Contract

June 26, 2018

Tottenham playmaker Dele Alli is believed to be the next Spurs player in line for a contract extension. Chairman Daniel Levy has been keen to tie down the star names at the club, and following the likes of Harry Kane and Mauricio Pochettino committing themselves to longer deals, Alli will be next.

In comparison to the two seasons prior to the 2017/18 campaign, last term saw Alli somewhat drop in form from the blistering showings he'd already been displaying.

However, while he was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism, the 22-year-old still managed to notch 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions last season, and that is to be rewarded.

At least, that's according to sources at Football London. In Levy's bid to ward off foreign interest in Alli, the England international will sign a long term bumper contract worth £100,000 per week.

It won't stop there, either. The report goes on to state that new deals are in the pipeline for Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen, Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier and Ben Davies.

It seems Levy is a busy man at this point in time. However, despite all of this good news, there is still no word on the the future of Toby Alderweireld, and there is unlikely to be anything heard about his situation until after the World Cup.

The Belgium international has already qualified for the round of 16 with his country, and will face England on Thursday evening in the deciding game which will determine which nation qualifies from Group G in first place.

