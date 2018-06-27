Gary Lineker Posts Cheeky Tweet Following Cristiano Ronaldo's Penalty Miss Against Iran

Former England international and current BBC presenter Gary Lineker stuck the boot into Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter after the Portuguese missed a penalty against Iran on Monday evening.

The Real Madrid man endured a difficult evening as his side stuttered to a 1-1 draw against a resilient Iran side and his penalty miss summed up his evening. It could have been a whole lot worse for Ronaldo as he could have been sent off after he appeared to elbow an Iranian player in the face, but he escaped with just a yellow.

Given the fact that Ronaldo kicked off his first two matches with four goals, he will be disappointed to have not extended his tally further when he saw his penalty brilliantly saved by Ali Beiranvand.





This save would have been celebrated by any other player who is currently in the race for the Golden Boot - including England's Harry Kane.

Gary Lineker, a former Golden Boot winner himself, took to Twitter to tease Ronaldo and simultaneously put himself firmly on the 'Its coming home' bandwagon.

Ronaldo misses a penalty. He’s no Harry Kane is he? 😉 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2018

Kane has put himself in a brilliant position to bag the coveted prize after he has hit home five goals in his first two matches, including a hat-trick against Panama where he scored two clinical penalties.

If England really are going to bring it home, then they will need Kane to continue playing as well as he has done in his first two matches. As for the Tottenham man, he will be hoping that Ronaldo misses a few more penalties before the tournament concludes.