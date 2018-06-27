Joachim Low Admits His Side 'Deserve to Be Eliminated' After Poor Showing Against South Korea

Joachim Low will be still reeling after his world champions suffered a shock group stage exit after losing to South Korea. Germany haven't looked the part all tournament and left themselves a lot of work to do in this fixture, a task that proved too great for them as Sweden's performance in the other Group F game put pressure on Die Mannschaft.

Poor conviction from Germany all game made it difficult for them to create chances as they lacked the efficient fluidity so synonymous with their play. The Germans were also wasteful with the chances they did create, hitting the target just six times from 28 attempts.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

South Korea rubbed salt into the wounds of the champions by hitting them with a late double in injury time to ensure they crashed out in the group stage for the first time in history. Kim Young-Gwon netted in the 92nd before Son added a second, converting into an empty net with Manuel Neuer camped deep into the opposition half.

Low pulled no punches in his post-match interview admitting his side deserved to lose, quoted by FIFA as saying:





"We didn’t deserve to be winning the World Cup once again, we didn’t deserve to move into the Round of 16, so we deserve to be eliminated."

The World Cup winning manager made four changes to his starting line up but just couldn't find the right formula at this World Cup. He also admitted he's not sure where it went wrong for his side this tournament adding:

"At the moment it is hard to say [why we have been eliminated, Our team in this match was missing the ease of play and the classiness that we normally display. Also, the dynamism that led to the goalscoring opportunities was not there"

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Low is refusing to dwell on the outcome of the game though and believes it will be a chance for his young players to learn rather than the beginning of the end for this famous footballing nation.

"Do I think this will bring about a dark time in German football? No. This has happened to other nations before, we just have to draw the right conclusions and make it better going forward." He added.