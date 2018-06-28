Former ​Barcelona Starlet Alen Halilovic Moves Closer to AC Milan Move After Undertaking Medical

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Former Barcelona starlet Alen Halilovic has undertaken a medical in Italy ahead of his expected move to AC Milan

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is poised to put pen to paper on a three-year deal at San Siro after struggling to make his mark at Hamburg over a two-year period - despite the Italian club's recent UEFA sanction for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. 

Milan were banned from participating in European competitions next season after failing to meet the break-even requirement, and while they are appealing the ruling they have seemingly secured Halilovic on a permanent deal, so long as he successfully completes his medical examinations - as per Gianluca Di Marzio

Halilovic's arrival reportedly comes as part of the club's plan B strategy in the transfer window due to their inability to offer European football, where he will join both Ivan Strinic and Pepe Reina at the club following their arrival on free transfers. 

The 22-year-old joined Los Palmas on an 18-month loan spell just six months following his move to Hamburg from Barcelona in 2016, where he made 20 appearances in La Liga last season - scoring two and providing one assist. 

The Croatian was tipped as one of football's young emerging talents during his time with Barcelona and Milan will hope to buck the recent trend and extract the most of his talent in the years to come.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The midfielder was linked with a move to Udinese and Sampdoria but after swift negotiations he is set to earn €1.8m per year with the Serie A outfit, with the final fee between the two clubs yet to be announced. 


In other news, Milan remains hopeful of signing Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid as they continue to look for further additions to bolster their midfield ranks next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)