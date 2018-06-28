Huddersfield Targeting Move for Algerian Ligue 1 Star as David Wagner Looks to Strengthen Attack

Huddersfield Town are considering a move for Algerian winger Said Benrahma, according to reports from France.

The 22-year-old is reportedly wanted by David Wagner in an effort to bolster his attacking options ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, as reported by RMS Sport (via the Huddersfield Daily Examiner).

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

After beginning his career with Algerian side NRB Bethioua, Benrahma moved to Nice in 2013 and despite his attacking qualities, he has struggled to impose himself as a first-team regular in France.

Benrahma has just 12 months remaining on his current contract at Nice, and could be available for a cut price fee if the Terriers are willing to follow up on their initial interest.

David Wagner's side are not the only interested party however, with La Liga outfit Leganes also reportedly monitoring his situation.

The youngster has enjoyed loan spells at Ligue 2 side Gazelec Ajaccio and Angers SCO, and can be utilised as either a winger or a striker. He has only managed nine appearances for his parent club in Ligue 1 though, suggesting he lacks experience at the highest level.

He scored nine goals in 31 appearances for LB Chateauroux in Ligue 2 last season however, showing any visiting scouts that he has does have an eye for goal.

PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/GettyImages

Huddersfield have shown their willingness to splash the cash already this summer, with Borussia Dortmund defender Erik Durm likely to be the next signing for David Wagner, where he will join record signing Terence Kongolo at the John Smith's Stadium.