Arsenal Chief Ivan Gazidis Promises More Signings for Unai Emery Throughout the Summer

Following the appointment of Unai Emery at Arsenal, the Spaniard has been leading an aggressive recruitment campaign at the north London club, already seeing Stephan Lichtsteiner and Bernd Leno complete moves to join the Gunners throughout recent weeks.

And with deals for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira reportedly nearing completion, Emery's squad overhaul is well and truly underway following Arsene Wenger's departure.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Following such a promising start to the summer, Arsenal are showing no signs of slowing down as chief executive Ivan Gazidis assured fans that the deals for Lichtsteiner, Leno, Papastathopoulos and Torreira will only be the beginning of a summer full of recruitment.





Speaking at a Q&A session, along with Emery, Gazidis outlined his vision for the Gunners going forward, saying as quoted by Arseblog: "We have brought in a new head of recruitment in Sven Mislintat and alongside him is Huss Fahmy who has been involved with negotiating a lot of our player contracts and also we have Raul Sanllehi who joins us from Barcelona.

"So we really have a collective effort now, in terms of how we identify players and then how we take forward our interest and of course Unai is a huge part of that as well.

"This is now a different way of doing things, one with a very, very accomplished team of professionals who we have spent time bedding into the club.

"Unai has been in the thick of that process in terms of what we need in the squad, we’ve signed two new players so far this summer and there will be more to come."

Since being appointed as Arsenal boss, Unai Emery has laid out a clear plan for his team at the Emirates, with the Spaniard identifying Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey as the two players he will build his team around.