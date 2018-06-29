Fulham and Huddersfield Town Reportedly Enter Race to Sign Leicester City Star

June 29, 2018

Leicester City star Ahmed Musa has reportedly been targeted by two of the Foxes' Premier League rivals.

According to Turkish news outlet Fotomac, both Huddersfield Town and newly promoted Fulham are interested in signing the Nigeria forward, who has shone for the Super Eagles at this summer's FIFA World Cup

Musa scored two outstanding goals in Nigeria's 2-0 victory over Iceland, as well as impressing in the narrow defeat to Argentina which saw the Nigerians bow out of the tournament. However, he has endured a frustrating spell with the Foxes since signing for them in 2016, for a fee believed to be approximately £16.6m.

In fact, Musa was loaned back to previous club CSKA Moscow in January, after failing to make a single Premier League appearance in the first half of last season. He did make 21 Premier League appearances in the 2016/17 season, but only managed to net two league goals.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old's talent was evident to everyone who watched his outstanding display against Iceland, which revived Nigeria's hopes of reaching the knockout stages. His first touch for his first goal showed sublime skill, as he brought down a cross and fired it home. He also showed exceptional composure for his second goal.

Huddersfield could definitely do with a striker of Musa's calibre, having struggled to find the net last season - they scored just 28 goals in the Premier League, the joint lowest goal tally in the top division. In fact, their top scorer Steve Mounié found the net just nine times in all competitions.

The Terriers avoided relegation by a mere four points last season, so will be desperate to reinforce their squad - as will the Cottagers, who are back in the top flight after a four-year absence.

As well as 61 goals in 180 appearances for CSKA Moscow, Musa has netted 15 times in 73 appearances for his country.

