Journalist Claims Jack Wilshere Will Complete Stunning Fenerbahce Switch Following Successful Talks

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Once heralded as England's 'Golden Boy', Jack Wilshere may not even be playing in England by the time next season rolls around.

The midfielder previously announced that he will be leaving Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of June. And while it was thought that he would remain in the Premier League, he could be on his way to Turkey, with Turkish journalist Volkan Demir reporting that the player was in Istanbul discussing a move to Fenerbahce on Thursday, with a transfer set to be announced this coming Monday.

"Jack Wilshere left Istanbul today," Demir tweeted. "I received the information that the transfer is good on Fenerbahce's end. I expect the transfer to be released on Monday."

Wilshere will be able to move to the club of his choice this summer, as there should be no shortage of suitors. But it appears that he has already settled on the Super Lig outfit, who are going to have quite the player on their books if they manage to keep him healthy.

In a farewell letter to the fans, via his Instagram, Wislhere insisted that his goal was to remain a Gunner. 

He claimed to have been willing to accept the club's offer of reduced wages as long as he could play favourable minutes. However, after a conversation with new boss Unai Emery, it became clear that he would not be handed the role he wanted in the side.

He wrote: "Following a number of extensive conversations with those at the club, and in particular a recent meeting with the new manager, Unai Emery, I felt I was ultimately left with little choice but to make the decision I have due to purely footballing reasons."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Wilshere is set to end a 17-year spell with Arsenal this weekend and fans must be disappointed to know he will be leaving, yet it's likely his career would have stalled if he had decided to stay on at the Emirates.

