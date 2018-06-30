Alexis Sanchez Reveals Who He Wants to Win the World Cup as Chile Forward Enjoys Relaxing Summer Off

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has revealed which team he wants to win the World Cup, and to the disappointment of many United fans, it isn't England.

Sanchez is one of a number of stars to miss out on the World Cup this summer, with Chile failing to qualify from the South American group. A disappointed Sanchez took to Instagram shortly after Chile's disappointing attempt to make it to Russia and bemoaned the pressure on him to wear the number seven for Chile.

But Sanchez appears to have gotten over the heartache of missing out on the tournament, and in an interview with Fox Sports, he revealed which side he would like to see lift the famous trophy on July 15th.

"I want Belgium to win the World Cup, for my friend Lukaku. We're very close friends, we always talk and go out for dinner in England. We have a great friendship." the Chilean said.





"He's sharp, he's on fire and I hope he wins the Golden Boot. We get on very well, we go everywhere together. We talk about the team a lot to be able to improve it."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manchester United fans will certainly be pleased to hear of the good relationship two of their stars attackers appear to have struck up. If they wish to make up ground on Manchester City next season, they'll need the pair to combine as well on the pitch as they do off it.