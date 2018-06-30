Crystal Palace Faithful Buoyed By Positive Update From Injury-Hit Striker on Twitter

The Crystal Palace faithful have been buoyed by a recent update from Connor Wickham after the striker posted a positive video on social media ahead of the start of pre season following his long battle with injury.

The 25-year-old has failed to feature for the Eagles since sustaining a serious knee injury in November 2016 during a 5-4 defeat to Swansea, but the former Sunderland man is poised to take part in his first pre season in two years.

Wickham had attempted to make a comeback for the club's Under-23 side last season before succumbing to further injury setbacks in training.

However, his injury hell appears to be behind him as he has been documenting his hard work ahead of the new campaign across his social media channels - with his latest update offering Eagles supporters hope that he is moving ever closer to a return to action.

Wickham took to his Twitter and Instagram to share videos of a series of running drills he undertook at the club's training base, with the caption: "Pre-season ready."

Prior to his long term injury the 25-year-old had scored nine goals and provided three assists in his 34 appearances for Palace, and the club's fans have flocked to his post to send him their well wishes as they voiced their hopes of seeing him in the first team sooner rather than later..

Seeing you play in red and blue is genuinely one of the things I’m looking forward to most next year. 15 goals+ I reckon — Liam (@liamb0117) June 28, 2018



