Huddersfield Set to Sign Long-Term Target as Report Claims He Is 'Almost Gone' From Current Club

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Huddersfield look set to sign their long-term target Anthony Limbombe from Club Brugge, as David Wagner prepares for his second season in the Premier League. 

According to Belgian media outlet Het Belang van Limburg (via Sport Witness), Limbombe is described as 'almost gone' from last season's Belgian league champions, and seems to be heading to Yorkshire after the Terriers have allegedly agreed to meet his €12m price tag.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

News regarding the potential deal is the latest development involving the 23-year-old's move to the Premier League side, after reports earlier in the month claimed Limbombe had been house-hunting in neighbouring Leeds, despite Club Brugge rebuffing Huddersfield initial offer of €8m.

With Wagner's side now reportedly upping their offer to meet the valuation placed on him by his current club, it's clear that Limbombe is a key target for the Premier League side, who would be an exciting edition to the Yorkshire-based club.  

Limbombe was a key part to Club Brugge's title win in 2017/18, scoring six goals and six assists in 27 league appearances, while his performances in the Juplier Pro League earned the wide player his first international cap for Belgium, featuring in a friendly against Saudi Arabia in March. 

Huddersfield are just one of a number of clubs that have been linked with Limbombe over the course of the transfer window, with fellow Premier League sides Newcastle and Southampton 

registering an interest among a host of other clubs around Europe.

Despite Limbombe's signature being a sought after one in this transfer window, it appears that the Terriers have won the race to sign the winger. 

