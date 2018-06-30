Real Madrid Turn Attention to Thibaut Courtois After Giving Up On Roma's Alisson Becker

Real Madrid have reportedly turned their attention to Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois this summer, having been priced out of a move for Roma stopper Alisson Becker. Courtois is now into his final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and selling the keeper may be the Blues' only option over the next few weeks.

It's a hectic time over in west London. With the club's manager situation still not sorted out, and no new arrivals coming into the club with only six weeks before the new season starts, Roman Abramovic could very well be sweating.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

And now they've another problem in the shape of Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois, with only one year left on his current contract, looks unlikely to be signing a new deal any time soon. Should the Belgium not put pen to paper on a fresh contract, he will leave the club for free next year.

And now, according to Sky Italia (via Inside Futbol), Madrid are ready to take advantage of it.

The club's initial target was Roma's Alisson, but the hefty asking price of €70m has put Los Blancos off a move for the Brazilian. Instead, they will focus on Courtois, a player that will be available more cheaply considering his contract situation.





This would then spark a bit of a transfer merry-go-round - with Chelsea keen on Alisson. According to reports, the Blues are the only side that would be willing to even come close to Roma's asking price for Alisson, and while they're reluctant to sell, a deal could very well be made.

Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

So at the end, both Chelsea and Madrid have new men between the sticks in whom they are confident, and Roma have made a huge profit on Alisson, with €70m sitting in the bank. No loser there, right?