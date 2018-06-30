After surviving Group B in the World Cup with only one win, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face Uruguay to start the knockout stage on Saturday.

Portugal started group play with thrilling comeback to tie 3-3 against Spain, with Ronaldo notching a hat trick and punching in the tying goal in the 88th minute. The team then put away Morocco 1-0 despite trailing possession for most of the game, then tied Iran after a late penalty kick gave leveled the score in stoppage time.

The five points were enough to move Portugal onto the knockout round. Despite his team's wobbles, Ronaldo is a goal off the pace for the Golden Boot, scoring four times thus far–more than he's scored in all three of his previous World Cups combined.

Uruguay fared better in Group A, notching three wins without conceding a goal to cruise to the top slot in the group. The team started group play with a 1-0 win over Egypt, and followed with a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. With the help of a red card and an own goal, Uruguay wrapped up group play with a 3-0 rout of host Russia, taking the group with nine points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

