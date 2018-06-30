Wolves Announce Permanent Signings of Former Loanee Pair Leo Bonatini and Ruben Vinagre

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the permanent signings of Leo Bonatini and Ruben Vinagre, triggering options in the loan contracts of both players.

Bonatini, who scored 12 goals in 26 Championship appearances last season, signs from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal and has penned a four-year deal, while Vinagre, who played in nine league games, has been rewarded with a five-year deal after leaving Monaco.

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell told the club's website: “We are delighted to secure the services of two players we rate very highly, and we believe can play a huge part in our plans for our first season back in the Premier League and beyond.


“Both players have been part of this group for a season, and that means they can hit the ground running and won’t need any additional time to adjust to Nuno and his coaching staff’s high standards of preparation and training.

“Leo Bonatini was unstoppable for a long stretch last season - his goals played a huge part in our promotion - and we have no doubt he can reproduce that kind of goalscoring form in the Premier League.

“Ruben Vinagre is a hugely exciting prospect, and we are really looking forward to him developing further under Nuno’s tutelage.”

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves have already signed Portugal international Rui Patricio, former Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe, who was then loaned to Stoke City and will be sold permanently in January 2019, defender Willy Boly and Diogo Jota this summer.

