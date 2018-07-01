German Reports Provide Update on Erik Durm's Potential Move to Huddersfield

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Huddersfield Town's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund left-back Erik Durm has reportedly come to an end, despite the two clubs previously reaching an agreement for the transfer.

After miraculously keeping Huddersfield in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season, David Wagner has set his sights on a number of players to try and build a squad who are capable of cementing the club's Premier League status. Erik Durm was one such player who looked like he could be making the switch, but the deal is now said to be off.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Durm has been a part of the Borussia Dortmund set up since joining the club from Mainz in 2012, first with the reserve team in the German third tier and then with the first team in the Bundesliga. 


He has made 97 appearances for BVB, but a succession of injuries meant that he didn't make a single appearance during the 2017/18 season.

According to Kicker, although a deal had previously been reached between BVB's sporting director Michael Zorc and Wagner, Durm will now not be joining the Terriers. Durm's high wage demands have halted any negotiations and have prevented the move from taking place.

Although a move to Huddersfield is now currently off the table, Durm is still deemed to be Surplus to requirements. BVB are currently looking to bring in Achraf Hakimi on a two year loan deal according to a separate report from Kicker, which would push Durm even further down in the pecking order at the Signal Iduna Park.

The deal is off for now, but with both clubs seemingly still on good terms, there is every chance that this transfer saga could be reignited once again this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)