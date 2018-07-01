German Reports Provide Update on Erik Durm's Potential Move to Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund left-back Erik Durm has reportedly come to an end, despite the two clubs previously reaching an agreement for the transfer.

After miraculously keeping Huddersfield in the Premier League during the 2017/18 season, David Wagner has set his sights on a number of players to try and build a squad who are capable of cementing the club's Premier League status. Erik Durm was one such player who looked like he could be making the switch, but the deal is now said to be off.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Durm has been a part of the Borussia Dortmund set up since joining the club from Mainz in 2012, first with the reserve team in the German third tier and then with the first team in the Bundesliga.





He has made 97 appearances for BVB, but a succession of injuries meant that he didn't make a single appearance during the 2017/18 season.

According to Kicker, although a deal had previously been reached between BVB's sporting director Michael Zorc and Wagner, Durm will now not be joining the Terriers. Durm's high wage demands have halted any negotiations and have prevented the move from taking place.

Although a move to Huddersfield is now currently off the table, Durm is still deemed to be Surplus to requirements. BVB are currently looking to bring in Achraf Hakimi on a two year loan deal according to a separate report from Kicker, which would push Durm even further down in the pecking order at the Signal Iduna Park.

The deal is off for now, but with both clubs seemingly still on good terms, there is every chance that this transfer saga could be reignited once again this summer.