Jack Wilshere Open to Move Outside of Premier League Following Arsenal Departure

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Jack Wilshere has not ruled out looking for football outside of the Premier League after announcing his departure from Arsenal last month. 

Speaking to Sky Sports, the English midfielder admitted: "I am willing to go abroad if the right opportunity comes up. Also, everyone knows I like the Premier League and the battle of it.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

"It is literally the best thing that comes up and the best opportunity that we will take. I am not really in any rush, today (Saturday) is actually my last day with my contract at Arsenal, so it's been a bit of a strange day. 

"I have played 10 years as a professional there and had 17 years at the club. We are looking at things and I am keeping myself fit. So if something does come up I am ready to go.

"This has been a good opportunity for me to rest and reflect on my life and what I want - I am not going to rush that decision. The transfer window finishes early August, so we still have some time and with the World Cup still going on things happen after the World Cup and during."

Wilshere ended by saying: "Everyone knows what Deadline Day is like, it's manic and teams start to panic so we will see. I am not putting a deadline on anything."

Wilshere has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs since revealing his decision to leave his boyhood club. West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton are among the favourites to snap up Wilshere should he decide to remain in the country. 

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Reports have also stated that Turkish side Fenerbahee have emerged in recent days as potential suitors for the 26-year-old.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)