Jack Wilshere Open to Move Outside of Premier League Following Arsenal Departure

Jack Wilshere has not ruled out looking for football outside of the Premier League after announcing his departure from Arsenal last month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the English midfielder admitted: "I am willing to go abroad if the right opportunity comes up. Also, everyone knows I like the Premier League and the battle of it.

"It is literally the best thing that comes up and the best opportunity that we will take. I am not really in any rush, today (Saturday) is actually my last day with my contract at Arsenal, so it's been a bit of a strange day.

"I have played 10 years as a professional there and had 17 years at the club. We are looking at things and I am keeping myself fit. So if something does come up I am ready to go.

"This has been a good opportunity for me to rest and reflect on my life and what I want - I am not going to rush that decision. The transfer window finishes early August, so we still have some time and with the World Cup still going on things happen after the World Cup and during."

Wilshere ended by saying: "Everyone knows what Deadline Day is like, it's manic and teams start to panic so we will see. I am not putting a deadline on anything."

Wilshere has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs since revealing his decision to leave his boyhood club. West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton are among the favourites to snap up Wilshere should he decide to remain in the country.

Reports have also stated that Turkish side Fenerbahee have emerged in recent days as potential suitors for the 26-year-old.