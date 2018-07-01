Sergio Aguero Commits Future to National Side After Argentina's World Cup Exit

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is 'willing' to continue with his national side after crashing out of the World Cup to France yesterday.

Speaking to Ole, an Argentinian publication, the forward openly stated his desire and commitment to his nation if he his required by head coach Jorge Sampoli going forward. Aguero netted twice in the tournament and after seeing his countryman Javier Mascherano hang up his boots at international level won't lead the striker to do the same. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

In response to the future, Aguero said: "I think that as long as the technician is Jorge (Sampaoli) or someone else, if he needs me, I'll be willing. It's clear that by age players come with great projection.

"We gave everything we could against a complicated opponent, who has good players, and of course, in the dressing room, the faces said it all. When it is lost, there are not many words left, but simply to let the sadness pass as quickly as possible. 

"I think this World Cup came to us at a fairly fair age, and obviously afterwards, as we all know, there are young players in my position who are coming back, many with a great project and a future." 

Aguero was left out of the starting eleven in Argentina's last two games to some controversy as Sampoli's side struggled for goals and creativity in attack. 

The striker will hope to put any World Cup disappointments to the back of his mind when he rejoins Manchester City for pre-season training ahead of their Premier League title defence. 

