12 Boys and Soccer Coach Found After Missing for Nine Days in Thailand

Some heartwarming news out of Thailand.

By Nihal Kolur
July 02, 2018

A group of 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive and save after being missing for nine days in caves in Thailand, BBC reports.

The team was discovered by naval special forces, regional governor Narongsak Osottanakorn said.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, set out to explore the caves with their coach on June 23. They are members of the Moo Pa football team and are known to frequently venture out on day trips to the caves.

"They are all safe but the mission is not completed," the Chiang Rai governor said.

"Our mission is to search, rescue and return. So far we just found them. Next mission is to bring them out from the cave and send them home."

The rising mud and water levels of the caves pose a continued danger to the children and the governor plans to drain water out of the caves to send doctors and nurses in.

"If the doctors say their physical condition is strong enough to be moved, they will take them out from the cave," he said.

"We will look after them until they can return to school."

