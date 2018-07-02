Mbappe Leads Top 100 Golden Boy Award Nominees; Pulisic, McKennie Included

Kylian Mbappe could become the first player to win the Golden Boy award more than once.

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Tuttosport have released the list of nominee for the 2018 Golden Boy award, the prestigious annual prize handed to the best young talent in world football and previously won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Isco and Paul Pogba.

Kylian Mbappe, who destroyed Argentina while in action for France in the World Cup Last 16 over the weekend, won in 2017 and is nominated again. He could become the first player to win the Golden Boy award more than once.

The Premier League is well represented, with 19-year-old Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold one of the most prominent names.

Alexander-Arnold isn't the only Reds player, with Ben Woodburn and Herbie Kane also named.

Manchester United trio Angel Gomes, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also feature, while Manchester City are represented by emerging first team regulars Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz, as well as Manu Garcia and Lukas Nmecha.

There is room for Arsenal's Reiss Nelson and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tottenham's Marcus Edwards, Everton's Tom Davies and West Ham's Reece Oxford.

Despite a challenging few years, Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, who has recently finished an 18-month loan at Dutch side Herenveen, is also nominated. Real teammates Achraf Hakimi, Franchu and Luca Zidane join the list of enormously talented players.

Barcelona fans will be looking to La Masia graduate Carles Alena, while nominated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou.

American teenagera Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are on the list, as is Dortmund and Sweden rising star Alexander Isak. There are no Bayern Munich players, although the Bundesliga as a whole is well covered by players from Stuttgart, Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and others.

Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick, will be among the favorites to win alongside Mbappe. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for Ajax in 2017/18 and has only recently completed a high profile €18.75m move to Roma.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)