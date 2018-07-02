Tuttosport have released the list of nominee for the 2018 Golden Boy award, the prestigious annual prize handed to the best young talent in world football and previously won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Isco and Paul Pogba.

Kylian Mbappe, who destroyed Argentina while in action for France in the World Cup Last 16 over the weekend, won in 2017 and is nominated again. He could become the first player to win the Golden Boy award more than once.

The Premier League is well represented, with 19-year-old Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold one of the most prominent names.

Alexander-Arnold isn't the only Reds player, with Ben Woodburn and Herbie Kane also named.

Manchester United trio Angel Gomes, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also feature, while Manchester City are represented by emerging first team regulars Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz, as well as Manu Garcia and Lukas Nmecha.

Tuttosport have named just under 100 nominees for the 2018 Golden Boy award.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Callum Hudson-Odoi

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé

🇳🇱 Matthijs de Ligt

🇹🇷 Abdülkadir Ömür

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Ben Woodburn



Many interesting names, yet very few deserve to win it. pic.twitter.com/HW94is9Vki — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) July 1, 2018

There is room for Arsenal's Reiss Nelson and Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tottenham's Marcus Edwards, Everton's Tom Davies and West Ham's Reece Oxford.

Despite a challenging few years, Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard, who has recently finished an 18-month loan at Dutch side Herenveen, is also nominated. Real teammates Achraf Hakimi, Franchu and Luca Zidane join the list of enormously talented players.

Barcelona fans will be looking to La Masia graduate Carles Alena, while nominated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou.

American teenagera Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are on the list, as is Dortmund and Sweden rising star Alexander Isak. There are no Bayern Munich players, although the Bundesliga as a whole is well covered by players from Stuttgart, Schalke, Bayer Leverkusen and others.

Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick, will be among the favorites to win alongside Mbappe. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for Ajax in 2017/18 and has only recently completed a high profile €18.75m move to Roma.